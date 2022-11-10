3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof.

Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

Customers are able to walk through each store in the 120,000 square foot location.

Management says they had a soft opening in September and have seen a lot of foot traffic ever since. They say stores offer a wide variety of products for a range of budgets.

“We’ve explained that we’re gonna be here for over a year and a half now. People waiting, and driving by, the phones ringing off the hook, we are just smoked with customers all the time and a lot of people just want to come in and see what the buzz is all about. And see the store and all that, no need for furniture they just want to come and check it out. But I mean when they need furniture, they’re gonna come back to us,” said Russ Poderzay, General Manager of Ashley Furniture.

Ashley Furniture donates $5 for every bed they sell to select organizations. They are also donating beds, and have already donated 20 of them to Chum in Duluth.