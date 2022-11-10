As 2022 Season Nears Completion, CSS Football Continues to Make Steps Forward

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica football will host Hamline for the 2nd time this year as part of the MIAC championship week.

When the two teams met in the regular season, it resulted in a 43 to 42 thriller as CSS booted a game winning kick as time expired.

No matter the result on Saturday, St. Scholastica’s season will be over as they weren’t in the top two of the conference.

Head Coach Mike Heffernan says overall this season has been positive for the program.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction and everything from here on out is going to be a step in the right direction. We’re going to keep on building on that and anything our guys have done or accomplished this saturday and after that, we’re going to keep building on,” said Heffernan.

“Just a lot of heart and hustle. I felt like there were times in the first half where we just kind of like, not gave up, but just weren’t playing to our full potential. Just making sure we’re giving 100% every single play and executing all of our assignments,” added senior defensive back Jake Kukowski.

Kickoff is at 1 PM at Public Schools Stadium on Saturday.