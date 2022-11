Big 1st Period Propels CSS Men’s Hockey Past Gustavus in Home Opener

CSS (2-3) will play at Gustavus on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team snapped a three game losing streak on Thursday, defeating Gustavus Adolphus 10 to 3.

The Saints would score five goals in the 1st period as they took a 5 to 1 lead into the 1st intermission.

