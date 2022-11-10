Coats for Kids Campaign Now Underway at Superior Salvation Army Community Center

SUPERIOR, WI – The coldest temperatures of the season are coming this weekend and if you or someone you know is still in need of a winter jacket, you can head over to Superior and get one for free. The Superior Salvation Army’s Coat’s for Kids campaign is now underway with over 1,200 available jackets and other winter accessories available, courtesy of donations through Benna Ford. It’s not just the children for whom they have coats, but also the fully grown who are kids at heart and could use a little bit of help.

“When times are tough for me, I know I have somebody I can fall back on, Salvation Army. I know that they’ll help anybody in the community as best as they can. And if they can’t help you, they will send you to somewhere that can help you,” said Duluth resident Emmalee Lamerand.

Some of the other items you may see while there for a coat include hats, mittens, scarves, and socks, but those supplies are limited based on donations received.

“People are always in need of something, one way or another and if it’s not winter coats, it’s food. If it’s not food, it’s rental assistance, or it’s gas vouchers. So all the different things that the Salvation Army can try and help with to keep people out of those troubled areas of their life, so maybe a coat today, but that may prevent them from going hungry because now they have some money that they can put food on the table,” said Corps Officer Captain Jasen Elcombe

If you are unable to make it to the Salvation Army Community Center Friday from 10 until 4, you can still swing by their thrift store on Belknap anytime and let them know you are in need of a free coat and they can assist you.