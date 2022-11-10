Coffee Conversation: Junior League Festival of Trees Returns to Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — The 2022 Junior League of Duluth annual Festival of Trees is set to return to the northland after a two-year hiatus, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past this event has included over 170 of the areas top crafters and vendors showing their wares.

Liz Hanson / President of Junior League, and Angie Engblom / VP of Junior League, joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the event.

It’s taking place November 12-13.

Saturday, November 12 – 9:00AM – 5:00PM Sunday, November 13 – 10:00AM – 3:00PM

JLD collects over 3,500 pounds of food for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank each year.

Shoppers that bring in a food donation for Second Harvest will receive $1 off their admission to Festival of Trees.

Festival of Trees is the JLD’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds go to support JLD and community projects.