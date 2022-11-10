Duluth’s Parks & Rec Sees More People Joining Its Open Skate Events

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Parks and Rec department has been hosting open skate events for the community, and now they’re seeing more people itching to get on the ice as temperatures drop.

The open skating events are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night from 6 to 8 at the Heritage Center.

All ages and skills are welcome and it only costs $3 to get on the indoor rink. You can also rent skates, helmets, and skate trainers at the center.

You can’t bring your hockey sticks and pucks to these events to make sure all skaters are safe on the ice together.

The open skating sessions kicked off at the end of the summer and run until March.

“Building a stronger bond for sure is something we have been working towards and I think this a good way to get people out. And I think it’s just great because it’s so cheap to skate for a couple hours, only 3 dollars, get you out of the house,” said Avery Helback and Sara Tozier, Recreation Instructors.

Parks and Rec will host what it calls the Gobbler Glide event, a free skate next Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.