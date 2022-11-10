Funeral Held In Duluth For Mimi Parker Of Indie Rock Band Low

DULUTH, Minn. — The funeral for Mimi Parker from the indie rock band Low was held in Duluth on Thursday afternoon.

The funeral was held at the LDS Church.

Mimi’s husband and fellow bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, tweeted that the public was welcome to come and pay their respects.

The service included prayers, musical performances, a eulogy, and Mimi’s sisters sharing memories of her.

The program also included a recipe for Mimi’s favorite treat: cream puffs known as profiteroles.

Mimi Parker died over the weekend after a battle with ovarian cancer.

She was 55.