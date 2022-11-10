Heading Into Final Regular Season Game, UMD Football Still Pushing for Playoffs

The Bulldogs must get the victory over Northern State and then potentially get some help from Mankato and MSU-Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football is gearing up for their final regular season game this Saturday.

And it’s a crucial one, as the Bulldogs still have a chance at clinching a spot in the postseason.

UMD is currently ninth in the region and will need to crack the top seven to get in.

Strength of schedule will also play a role in the selection process.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says their main focus is on their game Saturday and getting the victory.

“I think our message is the same this week as it was last week. Put ourselves in a position where we still have an opportunity to be in the national playoffs with a win. Probably not the ideal position we want to be in heading into the last week but we still do have an opportunity. Our guys understand this is a big game for us to move to 8-3 on the season and give us an opportunity to be in the national playoffs,” said Wiese.

No matter what happens on Saturday, graduate Tight End Zach Ojile is thankful for his time at UMD.

“I’ve been very blessed to spend my time here and have a successful career. It’s just been a blast so I’m looking forward to Saturday and seeing what could happen. Really trying to focus on it not being the last. Just preparing like it’s any other regular season game. Just want to finish the season on a high note and we’re playing a really good team so,” said Ojile.

Kickoff is set for 1 PM on Saturday.