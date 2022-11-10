Opioid Lawsuit Funds Being Used for Prevention and Recovery Programs in St. Louis County

VIRGINIA, Minn.–St. Louis County is using pharmaceutical settlement money to go toward programs surrounding opioid abuse and awareness.

A representative with the county tells us the settlement money comes from a national lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

The county’s created an opioid remediation subcommittee earlier this year. That group was tasked with coming up with some recommendations of how the county should spend the money for programs that help those battling painkiller addiction.

It can also be spend on awareness campaigns to prevent further addictions and overdoses. Now St. Louis County is asking for proposals for projects.

St. Louis County’s Community Health Program Coordinator, Jana Blomberg, said, “We are really seeking applications for organizations that can focus on St. Louis County Communities”.

Blomberg went on to say, “Really broad prevention strategies, community stigma reduction and harm reduction are the three priorities for this round of funding”.

The initiatives can also focus on targeting messaging to kids and teens about the dangers of opioids, especially those who may be exposed to pills at a young age.

The county says because opioids and heroin addictions can become so intertwined, they can also create a public service announcement about how to safely dispose of syringes. The money can also be used to fund recovery services for St. Louis County residents.

The settlement will be paid out to the county over the next 18 years. This year it has $340,000 it can use toward these ideas.

If you have a proposal, you have to send it to the county by November 22, 2022.

The online application can be found on the St. Louis County’s website.