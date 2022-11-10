Red Cross Holds Community Blood Drive At The St. Louis County Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — In honor of Veterans Day and in efforts to retain more blood, the Red Cross is holding a large blood drive event.

Taking place at the St. Louis County Depot, the 2-day event is open to all in the Northland.

Blood supplies have been low for months, meanwhile the need for blood is in constant demand. The Red Cross provides about 40% of our nation’s blood and blood cell components, making it a vital source to hospitals and its patients.

In appreciation, the Red Cross is giving all who donate blood a $10 e-gift card, until November 22.

Corey Boe, Donor Recruitment Account Manager said, “It’s a collaboration between several sponsors in the Twin Ports area to try and unite people to bring them together to say thanks. That’s why we’ve chosen Veterans Day, it’s just a great chance for us to get the community involved in something that’s really important and affects all of us. Our way of giving back and saying thank you is collecting blood.”

As we approach cold and flu season, the increased spread of illnesses can greatly decrease the number of healthy blood and platelet donors leaving the Red Cross with an extreme shortage.

“We’re hitting a really critical point where our hospital shelves are not full. We really need to replenish that blood and the only way to get it is through volunteers, through donors that are willing to come in,” said Boe.

If you missed it, the blood drive is back at the depot Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Plus Caribou Coffee will be onsite, serving free beverages to all blood donors service members and veterans.

While appointments are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome.