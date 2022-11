State Football: Barnesville Shuts Out Moose Lake-Willow River to End Rebels State Run

The Rebels finish the year with a 9-2 record.

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Moose Lake-Willow River football team saw their season come to a close on Thursday, as they fell to Barnesville 21 to 0 in the Class AA quarterfinals.

