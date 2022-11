State Volleyball: Ely Suffers 1st Loss as Mayer Lutheran Eliminates Timberwolves in Class A Quarterfinals

The Timberwolves finish the year at 29-1.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Ely volleyball team’s 29 game win streak came to a close on Thursday, as the team fell to Mayer Lutheran 3-1 in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Ely would take the 2nd set 26-24 to notch their first ever set win at state.

The Timberwolves finish the year at 29-1.