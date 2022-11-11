‘BRUCE IS BACK!’: Black Woods Replaces Its Mascot; Original Head Still Missing

DULUTH, Minn. – Black Woods Grill and Bar in Duluth has its beloved mascot, Bruce, back in the lobby welcoming guests once again – but it’s not the original, which has been around since Black Woods opened in 1997.

The new Bruce is a replacement after the head of the original was stolen from the lobby just before Halloween.

Black Woods posted on social media about the replacement:

The man, the myth, the legend….ladies and gentlemen, BRUCE IS BACK! We are beyond excited to have this “friendly” familiar face welcoming guests in the lobby of Black Woods on the Lake again. Thank you to all the guests who showed their love for Bruce over the last couple months that he was ‘on vacation.’ We were thrilled to have found a new Bruce that safely arrived to us after a long journey. Please give our new Bruce a warm welcome.”

Meanwhile, Black Woods management would still like the original head of Bruce returned – no questions asked.