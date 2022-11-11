Coffee Conversation: Wisconsin Writers Association Presents Opportunities to Northland Writers

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Wisconsin Writers Association (WWA) provides opportunities to northland writers.

Founded in 1948, WWA sponsors and hosts year-round workshops and events throughout Wisconsin, offering exclusive resources and discounts to more than 500 members.

WWA President Barry Wightman and FOX21’s very own Erika Adams joined us on the morning show to talk about the association.

Last month (Sept 30 – Oct 1) WWA held its first in-person (since 2019) annual conference in Superior.

Prior to that, all events were held via Zoom.

Writers were ready to reconnect with friends, colleagues. Over 120 writers were there, 20+ speakers.

And WI Gov Tony Evers, by proclamation, declared October 1, Wisconsin Writers Day.

2023 is WWA’s 75th anniversary. Clearly, it’s a long-established organization.

WWA to hold workshops, contests, open mics, critique groups. In–person and on Zoom.

WWA Press will release its first publication, Gravedigger’s Daughter, a memoir by Solon Springs WI resident Debbi King, this month.