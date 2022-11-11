Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Closed During Annual Freeze, Thaw Cycle

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when the nights reach below freezing temperatures, and daytime stays above. Due to this annual freeze-thaw cycle, Duluth’s natural trails are closed until further notice.

The mix of below and above freezing temps, can make the soil wet and vulnerable, ultimately damaging trails with continued use.

Because of this, the Duluth Parks and Rec Department has closed all-natural surface, or dirt trails for the time being.

The City asks the public to avoid them if the soil is damp or muddy. But you can sink your boots into some other winter trail options.

Gravel surface trails will remain open throughout the cold season. However, they will not be plowed.

Paved surface trails like the Campus Connector Trail, Lakewalk, and Cross-City Trail, will be cleared of snow and open regardless of the weather.

The City plans to fully re-open the natural surface trails once conditions allow, and the ground has completely frozen.