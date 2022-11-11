Great Lakes Elementary Holds Veteran’s Day Assembly

SUPERIOR, WI – Great Lakes Elementary School in Superior held an assembly this morning to honor those who have served our country including first responders. The students were encouraged to dress up in red, white, and blue and the fifth graders sang patriotic songs. The principal shared an inspiring video along with making a few of his own remarks to the students about service.

“Some of these guys served many years ago in Korea and Vietnam, I’ve been told maybe didn’t get some of the gratitude back in the time period, so this is an opportunity for us to show our gratitude for the service and sacrifice that those people made and also for the service and sacrifice of our current active military in our recent conflicts,” said principal Ryan Haroldson.

Great Lakes Elementary started doing this assembly in September after 9/11 but in recent years moved it to Veteran’s Day.