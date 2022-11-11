On Ramp To Blatnik Bridge In Duluth Closed This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up, access to the Blatnik Bridge from Duluth will be shut down this weekend, starting Friday at 8 p.m.

It’s all part of the Twin Ports Interchange Reconstruction project.

Crews will be demolishing and removing bridge decks, girders, and piers closest to southbound Garfield Avenue.

MnDOT is encouraging drivers to take the Bong Bridge to get to Superior. If you are coming from Superior, you are good to go.

The Garfield Avenue on-ramp to the Blatnik will re-open Monday at 4.m. MnDOT expects the newly constructed I-535 Garfield Avenue Interchange to re-open by the fall of 2023.