Proctor/Hermantown Mirage Opens Season with Dominating Win

Proctor/Hermantown will host Warroad, Saturday, with puck drop at 2 PM.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage dropped the puck for the first time this season on Friday, facing off with Roseville/Mahtomedi.

The Mirage held the Marauders to none, on the way to a 6-0 win to start the year.

