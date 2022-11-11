State Football: MIB & Deer River Advance to State Semifinals

Mountain Iron-Buhl & Deer River picked up state quarterfinal wins on Friday.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will continue their strong season after defeating Kittson County Central 42 to 28 in the 9-man quarterfinals.

The Rangers will next play Wheaton Herman Norcross in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday at 10 AM.

In other state football action, Deer River defeats Mahnomen/Waubun 26 to 14 in the Class A quarterfinals.

They’ll also be playing at the Bank next on Saturday against Springfield.