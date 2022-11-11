State Volleyball: Grand Rapids to Play for 3rd, Ely Stays Alive in Consolation Play

Rapids will next play Kasson-Mantorville in the 3rd place game on Saturday.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Grand Rapids volleyball teams dreams of a state title came to an end on Friday, as the Thunderhawks fell to Marshall 3-0 in the Class AAA semifinals.

In other state volleyball action, Ely defeated Pine River-Backus 3-1. They’ll play Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in the consolation championship on Saturday.

Gametime is set for 10:30 AM.