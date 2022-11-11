Students At Raleigh Academy Honor Veterans With Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — Students at Raleigh Academy in Duluth were not to be outdone when it came to a tribute to veterans.

They were joined in the gymnasium by family and by those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces.

The children sang patriotic and meaningful songs that fit with the theme of the day. The students were young, and they had a chance to see those who in their younger day stepped forward to serve and protect their country.

The academy started this program over 20 years ago. School leaders say it fits well with their goal of teaching a new core value every month.

“Our core value this month is compassion. And so, it’s about showing kindness, thinking of others. And the values that the men and women in the service also have are great role models for our students, and then also, this is a way for us to show gratitude and thank them for that service,” said Steve Ondrus, Director at Raleigh Academy.

The academy holds various programs throughout the school year, but Fox 21 was told that this veterans program draws even more people than their holiday or spring concerts.