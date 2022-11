Two Late 3rd Period Goals Help Omaha Rally Past #20 UMD Men’s Hockey

Same two teams on Saturday with puck drop at 6:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team would drop their first game of a two game series against Omaha on Friday, 3-2.

The Bulldogs were led offensively by Jessie Jacques and Tanner Laderoute.

