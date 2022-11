UMD Men’s Basketball Tips-off Season with a Win

The tournament continues into Saturday. UMD will face University of Nebraska Kearney at 3 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team opened their season Friday hosting the American Family Insurance Classic, facing Southern Arkansas.

The Bulldogs shot 41.7 percent from three-point range and 56.5 FG, getting the 93-74 victory.

