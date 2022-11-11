UMD ROTC Cadets Honor Veterans By Holding 24-Hour Vigil

DULUTH, Minn. — Every Veterans Day cadets in the Air Force ROTC program at UMD hold a 24-hour vigil in honor of the veterans that come before them.

They started at 12:00 a.m. and go till midnight Friday. They are standing guard outside their flagpole in silence with 2 cadets stationed at a time.

All of the cadets are preparing to be in the United States Air Force, and this is a great demonstration of respect, in honoring veterans.

The vigil is important for the cadets, but also for the community to remember veterans that serve our nation.

Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Peterson said, “Part of this is to make sure that we all remember our veterans and those that have served this nation. It’s important for our cadets, but it’s important for everyone in our community, our nation as well. And them being out there on our campus representing that, I think is important for everyone to see.”

If you do happen to visit the vigil, you are welcome to say thank you, but just know the cadets are silent and will not respond.