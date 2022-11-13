Hunter Rescued After Getting Stuck In Waist-Deep Water In Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man who was out hunting on Saturday evening had to be rescued when he became stuck in waist-deep water in the Portage Township south of Crane Lake.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in after 5 p.m. from the 50-year-old hunter from the St. Cloud area who said he was stuck in the water and he couldn’t get free.

First responders and deputies found him with signs of hypothermia.

They say it seemed like he had tried to walk across a swamp that was only partially frozen.

The hunter was brought to a hospital to be treated.

The Sheriff’s Office says this serves as a good reminder to be cautious on the ice, and follow the guidelines from the Minnesota DNR to help determine how thick the ice is.

Never assume that ice is safe, especially on rivers where there is an undercurrent.