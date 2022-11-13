Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Gun During Bar Closing Time In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police have arrested a suspect who they say fired a gun during bar closing time in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

Officers with the DPD were already in the area of the 100-block of West First Street when they heard someone shooting a gun just after 2 a.m., sending several people running.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses pointed out the suspect in a vehicle nearby, which officers stopped.

A 25-year-old man was arrested during the traffic stop and a gun was found in the vehicle, which officers seized.

Police are recommending charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a permit, and possessing a firearm that doesn’t have a serial number.

Investigators believe the suspect shot twice into the air.

FOX21 typically does not name a suspect until they are formally charged.