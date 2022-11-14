After Three Year Hiatus, UMD Volleyball Clinches Spot in NCAA Tournament

Friday's game will mark the 23rd time in program history that the Bulldogs have made it to the NCAA tournament and their first since 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team officially made the NCAA tournament on Sunday night.

The Bulldogs landed at number three in the Central Region and will match up with 6th seeded Washburn in the 1st round of the tourney on Friday.

Earlier today, head coach Jim Boos commented on the matchup with the Ichabods.

“Seeing Washburn that’s exciting it’s a new opponent, it’s someone we haven’t seen. It’s not a conference foe right away again. Getting to prepare for someone new relights the fire inside of them. Gets them focused in on learning what they do and how do we work to defend it. It’s a lot of young players, a lot of players that weren’t on the floor last year that have steadily gotten better throughout the year to the point where they peaked here at the end and won their conference tournament in a really, really good conference beating three teams that were ranked. It’s going to be a real good first round test,” said Boos.

And senior captain Madison Gordon says it’s going to take everyone to keep the season going.

“We are in this place as a team, in this position because of all the different players on our team. There’s not just one player on the outside that’s a phenomenal player. We have Cianna, Syd, Hope, Grace Daak, and Sam Paulsen, all of them are amazing hitters so it’s not just one powerhouse we have a lot of them out on the court. I think one of the big things is keeping our tempo with defense and passing along with my setting. It’s super important to keep that tempo in all aspects of the court. Just to make that other team work on the other side,” added Gordon.

The game will take place Friday at noon in Wayne, Nebraska.