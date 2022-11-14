Austin Andrews Named NSIC North Division Player of the Week

Andrews would post a double-double in each of UMD's wins this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- He’s done it five times previously in his career and now make it six as UMD forward Austin Andrews was named NSIC North Player of the Week.

He had 19 and 10 against Southern Arkansas and then followed that up with 11 and 10 against Nebraska Kearney.

UMD will hit the road this weekend when they take part in the Small College Basketball Champions Classic out in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The Bulldogs first game is Friday against Point Loma.