Christmas Trees Being Sold At The Duluth Farmer’s Market

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s after Halloween, meaning that we can officially have Christmas trees out.

If you want that fresh Christmas tree smell in your house, then shopping locally at a tree farm, is the way to go. The Duluth Farmer’s Market is selling trees, wreaths, syrup, and more gearing up for the holiday season.

“Oh, we have six to seven different trees. From firs to spruce and pines. We have a lot of balsam fir, Korean fir, and Frasier fir. Support local, these are locally grown trees,” said Jesse Hoffbauer, owner of Hoffbauer Tree Farm.

Better act fast, once they’re out of trees they’re out. You can find them at the Duluth Farmer’s Market or at Super One in West Duluth every day.