Coffee Conversation: UMD Students Share Experiences of Studying Abroad

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s International Education Week and the University of Minnesota Duluth is holding a range of events, one being a study abroad informative panel.

On Monday, UMD students Amy Diedrich and Issac Conrad joined FOX21 live in-studio to talk about their time spent abroad.

Diedrich participated in the University College Dublin program in Dublin, Ireland.

Conrad participated in the Undergraduate Research Study Abroad (URSA) program in Morocco this last summer.

The Study Abroad panel is taking place Tuesday Nov. 15, 5-6:30 PM, Griggs EF Conference Room.

Students who have studied abroad will be there to answer questions and give their personal testimonies of time spent on foreign land.

Below is a list of other events happening in honor of International Education Week at the university.