Cosmetology Careers Unlimited Closing Shop

DULUTH, Minn. — A hub for aspiring makeup and hair artists has closed its doors for good.

Cosmetology Careers Unlimited posted on their Facebook page that they would no longer be operating any business or training the Northland at the close of business November 8.

The post said the closure comes “with great sadness and a heavy heart.” A former instructor tells Fox 21 that this means there are no more private cosmetology education centers in Northern Minnesota.

The instructor said this closure may mean longer wait times for hair services, as salons may see a lack of staffing with no new recruits coming from CCU. The CCU post said there was no one reason for closing, but included lack of enrollment, unfavorable federal legislation, and family health concerns.

Fox 21 reached out to CCU for further comment but have not heard back.