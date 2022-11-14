Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year.

It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter.

Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as a free service to those in need.

The city says the grant money for it ran out, which was used to pay for Americorps VISTA staff members managing the program.