History In A Pint Series Back Again At The Depot

The History in a Pint "Treasures from the David Wisted Post 28" is a free event.

DULUTH, Minn. — The History in a Pint series is back once again, and this time will be at the Depot.

This series is presented by Veterans Memorial Hall, a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. Where local veterans share their stories and experiences while having a pint or two.

Tuesday, members of the David Wisted American Legion Post 28, will share some of their archives and artifacts that they’ve gathered over the last 100 years.

Dwight Nelson, Executive Committee Member of the post said, “We’ve been in business since June of 1919 and been a part of Duluth in about every memorable event that has happened in Duluth during that 100 years.”

Along with telling the history of the post, the speakers will talk about what they’re doing in the community now.

“Now we’re involved in actually legion activities, where we support the Air Force ROTC programs. We have a baseball team that we finally support again, we haven’t done that in a long time. Trying to get the youth involved. And we have more and more veterans coming on board,” said Neill Atkins, Post Historian.

All of the artifacts collected will later be donated to the St. Louis County Historical Society for preservation.

The History in a Pint “Treasures from the David Wisted Post 28” will take place in the Lake Superior Railroad Museum at the Depot Tuesday night at 5:30.

To get involved in the post, email Dwight Nelson at deac805@gmail.com.