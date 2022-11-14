Locals Ring Bells For Salvation Army Kettle Drive

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army kicked off its Kettle Drive over the weekend. The Army’s army of volunteers grabbed bells, stretched their wrist tendons, and began ringing.

Everyone has their own reason for getting involved in this symbol of the season. For Travis Boshey, it was a way to say thank you to an organization, that got him and his family back on their feet after a difficult time.

“Back in July, I recently lost my mother, so me and my siblings were on the verge of being homeless, and it was the Salvation Army that helped me, and my siblings get like transitional housing. So, I decided to do this, to do something to give back to them as well,” explained Travis.

Travis says this is the first time he has rung the Salvation Army bell. He says he enjoys meeting new people and seeing a lot of smiling faces as they get ready for the shopping season. He encourages anyone thinking about it, to contact the Salvation Army, grab a bell and start ringing.

“Because they help out a lot of a lot of people that are in need. Whether it’s housing, or else just shelter, and they also help with food, and with like other different services that they have to offer,” said Travis.

Travis says he and his siblings are still grieving the loss of their mother, but they are pushing forward. He plans to continue ringing for the Salvation Army all season long.