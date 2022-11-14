UMD Men’s Hockey Unranked for First Time Since 2015-2016 Season

The Bulldogs will hit the road for a two game series at Western Michigan this upcoming weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the first time since the 2015 and 2016 season, which marked 154 consecutive appearances of making the top 20. The UMD men’s hockey team is now unranked.

The Bulldogs did receive 14 votes but it wouldn’t be enough after they split their two game series with Omaha over the weekend.

UMD’s streak of 154 consecutive apperances was the longest active streak in NCAA D1 Men’s hockey but that now belongs to Mankato who has 124.

