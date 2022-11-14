UMD Women’s Hockey Stays at #7 in Latest USCHO Poll, Flaherty Earns WCHA Defender of the Week Honors

In other Bulldog news, Maggie Flaherty was named WCHA defender of the week for the 2nd time this season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team would stay put at number seven in the country after a weekend sweep of St. Cloud State this past weekend.

The Bulldogs will now shift their focus to Harvard for a non-conference two game series at home.

Flaherty would find the back of the net twice on Saturday and also help UMD shutout the Huskies on Friday.