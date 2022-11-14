Volunteers Put Finishing Touches On Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn. — This year’s Bentleyville display has been in the works since the end of September and it’s almost time for Bayfront Festival Park to shine once again.

But Bentleyville isn’t possible without volunteers. Many Duluthians and students are helping set up all of the string lights, displays, and photo opportunities.

This year, roughly 5-million lights are being strung up.

This week, the hard-working teams of volunteers are putting on those finishing touches. Fox 21 caught up with the Meyers family again this year, who started volunteering for Bentleyville last season.

“This is our second year. We moved here last year right before Bentleyville volunteering opportunities started. I think we unpacked a couple of boxes, and we were down here the next day, said Shirley Meyers. “Yeah,” said Mike Meyers. “I just think everybody is a blast to work with. It’s just really fun getting to know all of the other volunteers becoming a Bentleyville family,” said Shirley.

With the City of Duluth creating more space for vendors at Bayfront Festival Park, organizers utilized that new paved space for a more accessible cookie house and 4,000 square foot gift shop.

Nathan Bentley, Executive Director of Bentleyville said, “There’s still some last-minute displays that we’re working on. Getting the wreaths up, getting the park signed with all the informational signs, we’re getting hot chocolate around, we’re getting our hot water tanks up and operational to make hot chocolate, making sure the popcorn machines are operational. There’s just so many final details – just getting garbage cans in place. So, lots and lots and lots of last-minute stuff.”

As a reminder, Bentleyville opens November 19 at 5 p.m. with Santa skydiving into the park. This year fireworks are also being added to the opening day celebration, and those will kick-off at 5:30 p.m.

They’re also still looking for non-perishable foods and toys to donate for the Salvation Army. Any interest in volunteer opportunities, you’re in luck as Bentleyville still needs helpers for the live “show.”