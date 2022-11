CSS Women’s Hockey Falls at Home to UW-River Falls

CSS (0-4-1) will next host St. Ben's on Friday. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team would battle with UW-River Falls on Tuesday, ultimately falling 5 to 1.

Kayla Kasel would net the lone goal for the Saints.

