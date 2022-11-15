Fond Du Lac Tribal And Community College’s First Female President Dies

CLOQUET, Minn. – The first female president of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College has died.

Stephanie Hammitt, 60, died peacefully in her home Monday, according to her obituary.

Hammitt was named president in 2019 but was part of the college for more than 30 years.

Her previous roles included chief financial officer and vice president of finance administration.

Hammitt’s obituary said she was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Wild.

Hammitt is survived by her husband, Brian, and her three children.

A celebration of life is being planned at the college. More information on that will be shared in the coming week.