Former Thunderhawk Goalie Carter Clafton Commits to Air Force Academy

Clafton last suited up for the Thunderhawks in the 2019-2020 season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Former Grand Rapids goalie Carter Clafton announced his committment to the Air Force Academy on Monday.

In 25 games played, he had a 1.63 goals against average and had a saves percentage of nearly 94 percent.

Following his Grand Rapids career, Clafton would make stop for a few NAHL teams. Suting up for the Minot Minotauros, Bismarck Bobcats, and most recently the Amarillo Wranglers.

Clafton is expected to join the team next season.