Four Area Football Standouts Named to MN HS All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The rosters for the annual Minnesota High School All-Star Game were announced on Monday.

Four players from the Northland will be represented.

That includes running back Nolan Witt from Esko, Quarterback Reese Sheldon from Cloquet and in Grand Rapids, two Thunderhawks make the team. That being defensive back Owen Glenn, and kicker Grant Chandler.

Thunderhawks assistant Bill Kinnunen will also be on the coaching staff.

The game will take place December 10th at U.S. Bank Stadium.