Midtowne Skatepark Equipment Transported To Keene Creek Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Now that the demolition of the overpasses near Midtowne Park has begun, skateboarders can still access those ramps and rails over at Keene Creek Park.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation dismantled the Lincoln Park skate spot to be able to take down a bridge as part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

The equipment from the former skate hub has now been transported just a little further up the hill near Keene Creek.

Keene Creek was already a spot for skaters, but now Midtowne’s ramps have expanded the already existing skatepark.

Those used to the equipment down in Lincoln Park can now feel at home when riding the same rails, just in a new location.