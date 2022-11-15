Pilot Fiber Project in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn.–The city of Duluth held an event promoting investments in broadband infrastructure in Lincoln Park.

It’s the first phase of what the city is calling the “Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park Pilot Project” that will cost $5.5 million. The city says the plan is to connect about 1900 people and businesses in the craft district with this specific high-speed internet project.

Mayor Emily Larson emphasized that with so many students and employees relying on internet to get their work done, having access to it is critical.

Economic Developer, Emily Nygard, said, “The difference between this project and potentially other broadband projects is that it allows for increased competition through a city sponsored fiber network”.

Mayor Larson added, “There is a very large cost to ensuring that we have appropriate infrastructure for every resident in the city”.

It’s estimated by the city that the service will be available at between 20 and 30 dollars less than what current internet providers charge. If the program is successful it could be expanded to the rest of the city.

Larson went on to say, “We really need to gauge the need and interest of this pilot before we do any scaling up or before we do any final packaging”.

You can visit the city’s website for information on signing up and giving feedback.