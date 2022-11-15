State Football: MIB & Deer River Preparing for Semifinal Matchups

MIB will hit the field Thursday while Deer River's game is set for Saturday.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- For the first time since 2019, Mountain Iron-Buhl will compete in the 9 man state semifinals.

Like last week, the Rangers are preparing to face another unbeaten squad.

This week it’s all about the Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Warriors.

It’ll be a battle of high powered offenses on Thursday. MIB has posted more than 50 points in seven of 11 games. And the same can be said for the Warriors, as they have put up more than 50 in seven of 12 games.

Something will have to give Thursday morning as kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 AM at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Like MIB, Deer River has waited a little bit to get to the state semifinals.

The fourth time was the charm it appears as the Warriors secured a spot in Saturday’s 7A semifinals with a win over Mahnomen-Waubun over the weekend.

It’ll be Deer River and Springfield, as both teams have some impressive win streaks coming into this one.

The Tigers have won their last eight games after starting the year at 2-2. And of course, the Warriors are a perfect 12-0 on the season.

It’ll be a early one for Deer River fans on Saturday as kickoff is scheduled for 9 AM at the Bank.