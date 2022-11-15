The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park.

Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location.

A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown. They wanted to focus less on tourists and have more convenience for Duluth residents.

The Social House is mainly known for its fun breakfast options, homey atmosphere, and reasonable prices.

An opening date has not been announced yet.