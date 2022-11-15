UWS Women’s Hoops Stays Unbeaten with Border Battle Win Over CSS

The Yellowjackets were led by Kaelyn Christian who had 16 points in the win.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday, defeating St. Scholastica 71 to 47.

CSS top performer was Katie Vaske, who had a team-leading 14 points.

UWS (2-0) will next play at Simpson on Saturday.

CSS (0-2) will host Concordia (MN) also on Saturday.