14th Annual ‘Give To the Max Day’ Happens Thursday Nov. 17

DULUTH, Minn. — Non-profit organizations typically raise the majority of their funds during the last quarter of the year. That fact led indirectly to the creation of ‘Give To the Max Day’.

The 14th annual event happens in Minnesota on Thursday November 17, 2022. ‘Give to The Max’ has raised more than $250 million for more than 14,000 organizations over the years.

The executive director of GiveMN, Jake Blumberg, explains how ‘Give to The Max” began, “The collective of foundations across the state of Minnesota came together and could see into the future that non-profits were going to need to raise money online. That was going to be big part of the future.” So instead of trying to help thousands of organizations build websites, one at a time, a single online marketplace to serve all Minnesota non-profits and schools. That’s how GiveMN.org was born and hosts ‘Give to the Max Day.” The website: givemn.org lets donors find all of the groups right at their fingertips.

In Duluth, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank raised nearly $90,000 last year on ‘Give to the Max Day.’ The donations help the food bank meet its budget of $3,000,000. The food bank annually delivers about 7 million pounds of food to 40 food banks in the region. This year the Catholic Charities Bureau of the Superior Diocese will match all donations, up to $15,000, made to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

Shaye Morris he executive director of Second Harvest says, “Give to the Max is a good day to give and again you’re leveraging additional meals because we have that great match from Catholic Charities, so we would encourage people to make a gift.”

Blumberg also encourages people to give to their favorite charity on givemn.org. He also suggests people look through the charities and make a second, or third donation.