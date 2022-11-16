Crowell Set for Reunion as #7 Bulldogs Welcome in Harvard

Game 1 is set for Friday at 6:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 7th ranked UMD women’s hockey team is starting to build momentum after picking up the weekend sweep over St. Cloud State.

Now this week it’s all about the Harvard Crimson as the Bulldogs will go back into non-conference play.

It’s a reunion of sorts for Bulldog head coach Maura Crowell as she spent time with Harvard from 2010 to 2015, holding the associate head coach postion as well as being an assistant.

She says it’s always a fun time to face off against her former squad. But knows the Crimson is going to give the Bulldogs all they’ve got.

“They’re fun games, they’re fast games, they like to get up the ice just like we do. They had a pretty good weekend last weekend, really pushed Colgate to the brink and took the win over Cornell on Saturday. So I’m sure they’re feeling good piecing things together. While we’re in game 15, 16 this weekend, I think they’re in games 7 and 8. So if I think back to our games 7 and 8, you’re still working through some of the kinks and details. They’re only going to get better and better,” said Crowell.

A milestone was reached this past weekend as Naomi Rogge became the 23rd player in program history to reach 100 career points.

“It’s pretty cool you see all the names that are on that list and just to be part of that is super special and I’m super grateful to be able to have the opportunities that coach puts me in. To see Gabbie do it, it’s something I’d obviously strive for. It’s not something I don’t worry much about because if our team is winning, that’s where I’m happy,” said Rogge.

