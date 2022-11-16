Duluth 1200 Fund gives $300,000 to Heartland Fund to Address Childcare Needs

DULUTH, Minn.–A shortage of Childcare in our region is a major concern.

The shortage impacts not only parents, but also employers, and even a city’s ability to attract new businesses.

A plan unveiled Wednesday is designed to help childcare providers attract and retain employees.

Like nearly every industry, a lack of workers is hindering the growth of childcare and is affecting many people.

Tony Sertich, the president and CEO of the Northland Foundation says “Everyday in Northeast Minnesota 3,700 kids do not have access to childcare. This is a barrier for them and their families and a barrier for our our economy moving forward. It’s holding us back as a region.”

A new program has been funded with a $300,000 gift from the Duluth 1200 Fund to the Northland Foundation. The money will awarded to childcare providers in the city of Duluth. The grants will range between $1,500 and $12,000 and will be used to attract and retain employees.

Sertich went on to say “With the amount of funding that the City of Duluth 1200 Fund provided, we’re able to help virtually every childcare provider, if they apply, within the city of Duluth.”

The donation from the Duluth 1200 Fund is intended for use by providers only in the city of Duluth. According to Sertich the Northland Foundation has other funds available to help childcare providers in the seven counties and five tribal nations it serves.

Providers can find more information and complete the application at the Northland Foundation’s website. Applications are being accepted through December 13. Awards will be finalized the week of January 24, 2023.