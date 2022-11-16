Duluth Schools Superintendent Gets New Three-Year Contract

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School Board is sticking with its top leader for another three years.

Supt. John Magas joined the district in 2020, just days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and schools across the state would face major challenges to continue education among the virus.

Magas will make $205,000 for the 2023-2024 contract year followed by $209,500 and $214,000 the third year.

The district said the pay scale aligns with other Minnesota districts similar in size.

Magas released a written statement about his contract extension. It reads in part: