Duluth Schools Superintendent Gets New Three-Year Contract
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School Board is sticking with its top leader for another three years.
Supt. John Magas joined the district in 2020, just days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and schools across the state would face major challenges to continue education among the virus.
Magas will make $205,000 for the 2023-2024 contract year followed by $209,500 and $214,000 the third year.
The district said the pay scale aligns with other Minnesota districts similar in size.
Magas released a written statement about his contract extension. It reads in part:
“Entering the role of superintendent during the pandemic certainly had its share of challenges, but it also illuminated the strength and resilience of our students and the unwavering dedication of our staff members. Through our current strategic planning efforts, I am completely confident that we will take the education of our learners to new heights as we advance equity within our district.”